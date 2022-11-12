A POPULAR family café chain with locations in Newport and Cwmbran is celebrating its 50th birthday.

The first-ever Boswells Café was opened in Didcot by Peter Burn in 1972.

Boswells celebrate their 50th birthday in Cwmbran. Picture: Boswells (Image: Boswells)

The company has now grown to have 18 cafes across the UK - and the business has stayed in the family.

The Newport café opened in 2009 and the Cwmbran site opened in 2020.

Mr Burn's granddaughter Charlotte Jones, one of the owners of the Newport and Cwmbran cafés said: “It means so much to have made this milestone and for it to have stayed within the family.

“I think my grandfather would be very proud to know that the business he started back in 1972 has now grown from the original one bakery to 18 cafes that exist today, run by his grandsons.

“We have had to change and adapt the business over the years, but providing a comfortable and welcoming space for local people has always been so important to us.

“We are so thankful for our amazing teams that help to provide this and to all our loyal customers.

“We couldn’t have done it without them.

“Cwmbran is a very special café as it is our newest café, and we are so thrilled with how well it has been received in Cwmbran especially opening within such difficult times of Covid.”

To celebrate the milestone Boswells are holding tea parties in their 18 cafes – Cwmbran celebrated the business’ birthday on October 19.

Boswells celebrations in Cwmbran. Picture: Boswells (Image: Boswells)

Newport held the first celebration on Saturday, October 1.

Matthew Burn, Boswells director, who attended the Newport event said: "It was such a special event, enjoyed by our customers and the Boswells Team.

“It was a lovely opportunity to thank our customers in person for continually choosing Boswells."