THE lack of any contribution towards affordable housing in Blaenau Gwent from developers of a scheme in Ebbw Vale has been slammed by councillors.

At a meeting of the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, November 10 councillors discussed plans by Ellerby Homes Limited to build two semi-detached three-bedroom houses on land next to Brentwood Place, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale.

Planning officer Helen Hinton told councillors that the site has a long planning history dating back to at least 2003, when six housing plots were granted outline planning permission.

Ms Hinton said: “The application is presented to committee as it is considered to be financially unviable to provide and affordable housing contribution contrary to Local Development Plan (LDP) policy.

“A request for a contribution was made and was challenged by the developer.

“As a result, financial information was provided and reviewed by the planning policy team who have advised, in this instance, any additional costs in the form of an affordable housing scheme contribution would render the scheme unviable

“Therefore, it is recommended that no contribution is sought.

“While contrary to the requirements of policy on balance it would not undermine the principles of the LDP (Local Development Plan) to such an extent as to warrant refusal.”

She advised councillors to approve the application.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins believed that when all six plots are developed – a total of 16 houses would be built.

Cllr Hodgins said that when looking at the “whole site with pending applications” he believed that the developer would be able to make an affordable housing contribution and “offer one” of the houses.

Cllr Hodgins said: “We are all acutely aware that we have 3,782 people on our housing list – the developer could have met us half way.”

Ms Hinton apologised and said that “just in case her report wasn’t clear” clarified that only nine houses would be built on the six plots, not 16.

Ms Hinton said: “It’s a difficult situation as our housing need is great, a commuted sum would be of benefit, but when we make a request, it can be challenged.”

She explained that extra costs due to the need for sustainable drainage application (SuDS) to also be made on some developments was: “rendering a lot of schemes unviable.”

“We have looked at it on all angles, if we ask for the contribution, we may end up with a site that is not developed,” said Ms Hinton.

Cllr Hodgins apologised for misinterpreting the data on the site, later in the meeting he “reluctantly” voted for the scheme.

Cllr John Hill pointed out that that more instances were happening of developers claiming that affordable housing contributions would made their schemes unaffordable.

“I understand what’s being said, but not having the agreement is worrying,” said Cllr Hill.

Committee chairwoman, Lisa Winnett said; “We would all like to see more social housing going on sites, it’s sad that it’s not viable but there are constraints in place regarding groundworks.”

The committee unanimously approved the application.

The sustainable drainage system (SuDS) application will need to be approved before building work can start.