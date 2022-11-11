A GRANDFATHER and his grandson have appeared in court charged with drug dealing offences.

Roy Jones, 67, and Jay Jones, 22, are accused of being involved in trafficking cocaine.

Both defendants from Caerphilly county face allegations of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and the possession of criminal property – £90,000 in cash.

Jay Jones, of Pen Y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, near Blackwood, is also charged with dangerous driving in an Audi car at the Tesco supermarket in Ystrad Mynach and the A469 on November 1.

Both defendants were remanded in custody at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Taxi driver Roy Jones, 67, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, was later granted conditional bail following a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.