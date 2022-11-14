NATIONAL Grid’s dedication to education makes them the perfect sponsors of the Young Person of the Year crown at this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

Held in association with Caerphilly County Borough Council, the awards take place on Tuesday, December 6, with 13 prizes to be handed out at Rodney Parade in Newport.

Formerly Western Power Distribution, National Grid, the electricity distribution business for south Wales, the south west of England and the Midlands, is also backing the Lifetime Achievement Award.

National Grid has outlined plans to invest £6.2 billion over five years from 2023 to lead the way in delivering net zero carbon footprint by 2028 and ensure the high standards of service continue.

This investment will play a critical role in driving a green recovery that will benefit jobs and the economy and provide key upgrades to support technology for a smarter, decarbonised network.

On top of this, National Grid offer a variety of workshops and presentations through Crucial Crew sessions, scenarios at five permanent safety centres, assembly and class visits to deliver electrical safety messages to more than 80,000 children every year.

“The Pylonman Assembly project tours schools across our distribution area, educating and entertaining with the use of puppet versions of our safety ambassadors, The Circuit Squad,” said a spokesperson.

“The educational Power Discovery Zone website (powerdiscoveryzone.nationalgrid.co.uk) is brimming with fun games and curriculum driven resources for children and teachers.

“Over 20,000 unique visits to the site and 5,000 direct engagements with games have been recorded since the launch in September 2021.”

National Grid is also involved in many STEM projects including the Greenpower Challenge, an initiative that sees groups of students design, build and race an electric kit car at events across the country.

The EESW (Engineering Education Scheme Wales) sixth form project sees students given a brief with real industry problems to solve.

Some of the designs and solutions to these problems have gone on to become real world inventions that benefit people today.

Pylon to Power – in partnership with Amguaddfa Cymru – teaches the science behind where electricity comes from, how it is generated and how it reaches homes and businesses.

Pupils get the opportunity to build model turbines to generate their own electricity.

For more information, visit nationalgrid.com.