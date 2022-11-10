A MAN is to face a trial by jury after he pleaded not guilty to an allegation of sexually assaulting a woman.
Alexander Davies, 27, of Dan y Bryn, Gilwern, near Abergavenny, denied the charge during a short hearing held at Cardiff Crown Court.
The prosecution claims the alleged offence took place in Monmouthshire on April 11.
Davies’ trial is due to start on May 22 next year at Newport Crown Court.
The defendant was granted conditional bail until then.
