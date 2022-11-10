GWENT Police have launched a knife amnesty across the region to coincide with the Knife Angel statue's visit to Newport.

People will be able to anonymously dispose of knives at a number of locations across Gwent during November.

Throughout this month, amnesty bins will be in place at stations across Gwent.

The are:

Newport Central 8am - 7pm;

Monmouth 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm;

Blackwood 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm;

Ebbw Vale 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm;

Cwmbran 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Every knife taken off the streets is another life potentially saved.

"If you have any information about knife crime, you can report it to us on 101

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The striking Knife Angel statue, which weighs four tonnes and is made of 10,000 knives surrendered or seized by police, stands tall over Newport as a reminder of the devastating effects of knife crime.

The impressive structure will be on show at Friars Walk throughout November.

The Knife Angel was commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, and created by artist Alfie Bradley, and has been on show in towns and cities around the UK.

As part of the Knife Angel's visit to Newport, a programme of events will be held targeted at children and young people across Gwent.