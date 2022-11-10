MEMBERS of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) voted for strike action amid a dispute with employers over pay and pensions.

The PCS Union, which is the sixth largest in the UK, voted for strike action which will see 100,000 civil servants walk out.

The union, which represents employees of UK Government departments and other public bodies, warned that unless it received "substantial proposals" from the Government, there would be "sustained industrial action" next week.

86.2 per cent of members voted for the strike, which represents the union's largest ever 'Yes' percentage.

This comes amid a wave of strikes from the likes of TSSA, RMT, and the Royal College of Nursing over pay and working conditions as the country grapples with the cost of living crisis.

PCS balloted more than 150,00 civil servants from over 200 Government departments and said the average turnout was around 52 per cent.

Why are civil servants striking in the UK?





PCS strike ballot results: Massive yes vote for strikes.

The legal turnout threshold of 50% has been achieved in many areas allowing for major industrial action. https://t.co/6OFqHiG6V0 #PCSballot pic.twitter.com/vNVVF1FWb7 — PCS Union (@pcs_union) November 10, 2022

The union says it is striking over pay and pensions and is asking for "meaningful negotiations" over their demands for a 10 per cent pay rise.

This comes amid the cost of living crisis and spiraling inflation which is at 10.1 per cent at the time of writing.

The PCS' general secretary, Mark Serwotka warned that that the UK Government must "realise it can no longer treat its workers with contempt".

“Our members have spoken and if the government fails to listen to them, we’ll have no option than to launch a prolonged programme of industrial action reaching into every corner of public life," he said.

“Civil servants have willingly and diligently played a vital role in keeping the country running during the pandemic but enough is enough.

“The stress of working in the civil service, under the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, job cuts and office closures means they’ve reached the end of their tethers.

“We are calling on the government to respond positively to our members’ demands. They have to give our members a 10 per cent pay rise, job security, pensions justice and protected redundancy terms.”

When will the PCS strikes occur?





The union said it would undergo "sustained industrial action" next Friday in a dispute over pay and pensions.