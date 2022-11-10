TWO people are in hospital following a crash at a busy junction in Newport.

A car and a Jeep were involved in the crash on the B4237 at the Tredegar Park roundabout at around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and the emergency services closed the road briefly to attend the incident.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said two people were hurt in the crash but no injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

One of the injured people was taken to the Grange University Hospital for treatment, and the other to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.