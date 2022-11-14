A WOMAN living in a village near Newport has called on the city council to follow a neighbouring local authority's move to introduce 20mph limits across the county.

Sharon Locke, who lives in the village of Llandevaud, just off the A48 between Newport and Chepstow, says Newport City Council is "doing nothing" to improve safety in the village.

“It’s great that Monmouthshire County Council is reducing the limit to 20mph to protect lives, but unfortunately Newport City Council is doing nothing," she said.

“I live in Llandevaud and in villages the speed limit remains at 60mph, which means when going onto the A48, traffic has to slow down as it’s a 50mph speed limit.

“I have spoken to our councillors, but they have had no luck either. "

Ms Locke says that pedestrians and small children - as well as animals such as dogs and horses - are put at risk due to there not being any pavements in the village.

“The speed the cars travel is waiting for an accident," she said.

"There was an unfortunate accident some years ago. The poor young girl passed away."

Ms Locke has appealed to Newport City Council for signage to be installed to warn road users of pedestrians and animals in the road.

“Again Newport City Council are doing nothing," she said.

"On a Friday night the traffic is hugely increased by people using the lane as a cut-through.

“In this day and age it’s not acceptable for the council to ignore the issue and it will only be a matter of time, before there is another accident.

"I myself have been hit by wing mirror whilst walking my dogs.”

Newport City Council say that they are aware of issues such as those affecting Llandevaud.

They say that details of changes to speed limits throughout the local authority area will, they anticipate, be published by the end of this year.

"Officers are currently assessing all Newport roads, including those in Llandevaud, as part of our work to implement the new default 20mph speed limit across Wales, which will come into force next September," a spokesperson for the council said.

"As part of this assessment, we are required by Welsh government to publish a map of our network, showing which streets will default to 20mph and which streets we propose to keep at 30mph.

"We anticipate this will be published before the end of the year, and we will inform residents as soon as it is available to view."