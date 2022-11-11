AS THE nation remembers this Armistice Day we take a look at some of the memorials around Gwent this year.

For a list of remembrance events across Gwent happening this weekend, click here.

South Wales Argus: Remembering: In New Inn Torfaen. Picture: Jodie Fisher

In New Inn. Picture: Jodie Fisher

South Wales Argus: Special: Photographer Catherine Mayo said: "Every year I put poppies up around Caldicot town centre. These are just some of them by our cross."

Photographer Catherine Mayo said: "Every year I put poppies up around Caldicot town centre. These are just some of them by our cross."

South Wales Argus: Sombre: A poignant scene in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

A poignant scene in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Memorial: The Second World War Blenheim Bomber crash site above Abersychan. Picture: Chris Tew

The Second World War Blenheim Bomber crash site above Abersychan. Picture: Chris Tew

South Wales Argus: Clock: The remembrance memorial in Twyn Square, Usk. Picture: Lauren Marie Peake

The remembrance memorial in Twyn Square, Usk. Picture: Lauren Marie Peake

South Wales Argus: Mound: Poppies at Abergavenny Castle. Picture: Anthony Williams

Poppies at Abergavenny Castle. Picture: Anthony Williams