AS THE nation remembers this Armistice Day we take a look at some of the memorials around Gwent this year.
In New Inn. Picture: Jodie Fisher
Photographer Catherine Mayo said: "Every year I put poppies up around Caldicot town centre. These are just some of them by our cross."
A poignant scene in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper
The Second World War Blenheim Bomber crash site above Abersychan. Picture: Chris Tew
The remembrance memorial in Twyn Square, Usk. Picture: Lauren Marie Peake
Poppies at Abergavenny Castle. Picture: Anthony Williams
