A PERVERT jailed for shoving a courgette down the front of his leggings before simulating a sex act in front of shoppers and children was back in court.

Geoffrey Chambers, 68, from Newport, was locked up in February 2021 after he had “paraded himself” in Hereford town centre while making eye contact with women.

The serial sex offender was sent to prison again later that year after he was caught exposing himself on a crowded beach at Barry Island when it was packed with thousands of sunseekers.

He was spotted stroking himself near a group of teenage girls.

A judge told Chambers on that occasion that he was “addicted” to flashing and he has 16 previous convictions for 43 offences dating back to the early 1980s.

The defendant, formerly of Cwmbran, now Clarence Place, Newport, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court for being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

That order was imposed at Worcester Crown Court following his conviction for outraging public decency in Hereford.

It placed restrictions on his internet usage and pleaded guilty to breaching the order by having wiping or encryption software on two electronic devices.

The offence was committed on August 11.

Chambers’ barrister Ruth Smith asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a report into her client.

The defendant is due to discover his fate on December 1 and he was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Williams.