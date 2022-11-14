A PARENT has called for a scrapped school crossing patrol in Blackwood to be re-instated following a crash during the school pick-up.

On Monday, October 24, Jeni Spinks was involved in an accident involving three cars outside Blackwood Primary School, on Apollo Way.

At the time Ms Spinks was putting her son into his car seat, when another car rolled and hit hers. She said the force of the collision threw her backwards.

Before the incident, Ms Spinks had decided to move her son to a different primary school because of a lack of disabled parking and the school’s “failure” to accommodate her son, who is disabled.

Ms Spinks said the school crossing patrol service should be reinstated as it could’ve helped when the accident occurred.

The aftermath of the crash. Picture: Jeni Spinks

She added: “Without the school crossing service, people will illegally park and then it’s down to blue badge holders to have to address it.

“We’ve got parents blaming us for blocking roads, but we’re not the ones doing it – we have the badges. We do get a lot of abuse – they see the traffic and blame us.”

In February this year, the council agreed to reassess whether Blackwood Primary School needs a crossing patrol service. Prior to this decision, more than 200 people had signed a petition to reinstate the crossing patrol at the school, which had been in place since it opened in 2001.

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesperson said: “We think it’s important to clarify that the role of a school crossing patrol is to ensure safe passage for pupils and pedestrians – they are not there to intervene with how individuals park their vehicle.

“The problems referred to by Ms Spinks relate to inconsiderate and inappropriate parking by motorists.

“The safety and wellbeing of pupils is paramount and we would urge motorists to act carefully and considerately when driving or parking in the vicinity of any school.

“This school site is subject to ongoing monitoring and assessment in terms of crossing patrol requirement.”

Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge has said it is “essential” that the crossing service is reinstated.

The independent councillor said: “In the interest of safety it’s essential that the crossing patrol is reinstated. There’s two busy junctions that we have got real concerns about and the council has a duty of care.”

The council has confirmed that the school is currently in the process of being assessed.