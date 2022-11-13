A MAN has pleaded not guilty to allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl.
Dafydd Mcgourlick, 37, of Greenways, Ebbw Vale, denied two counts of the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 this year.
The defendant is due to stand trial on April 25, 2023.
Mcgourlick was granted conditional bail following the Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
