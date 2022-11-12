WITH the weekend upon us, you might not feel like cooking, and may instead be in the mood for some tasty fried chicken.

Thankfully, for those fans of KFC there is a high number of branches in Gwent so you can treat yourself.

But when you're heading somewhere to eat it's important to know your food is being prepared in a clean and hygienic environment.

The Food Standards Agency rank businesses from zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary - and five – meaning hygiene standards are very good.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Businesses in Wales are also required to display their hygiene ratings.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Here at KFC operating responsibly is our number one priority and we have strict processes in place to ensure the best quality and hygiene at all our restaurants.

"After all, the Colonel has the highest of standards so it’s great to hear that our fans in Gwent are enjoying our famous finger lickin’ chicken in squeaky clean coops.”

Here's how KFCs across Gwent ranked:

53 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport: Food hygiene rating five

This branch was last inspected nearly three years ago on December 2, 2019.

This KFC was awarded a rating of good across the three standards assessed.

28 East Retail Park, Docks Way, Newport: Food hygiene rating three

This KFC scored poorly compared to some of the other KFCs in Gwent.

The food standards officer found that across the three elements assessed this KFC was generally satisfactory.

Leeway, Industrial Estate, Newport: Food hygiene rating five

KFC on Leeway. Picture: Google Maps (Image: Google maps)

This KFC was inspected recently on September 7, 2022.

A rating of good was given to the three standards assessed.

Unit 3, General Rees Square, Cwmbran: Food hygiene rating five

This branch was last inspected on September 14, 2022.

The hygienic food handling and management of food safety were found to be very good.

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Service station, Pontypool: Food hygiene rating four

This KFC service station was awarded a food hygiene rating of four and was last inspected on July 5, 2021.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were found to be generally satisfactory.

The hygienic food handling and management of food safety were found to be good.

1 North Court, High Street, Blackwood: Food hygiene rating five

This KFC was last inspected on July 19, 2019.

The food safety officer found that the management of food safety was very good.

The hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were both awarded a rating of good.

Cemetery Road, Ebbw Vale: Food hygiene rating five

This branch was last inspected on February 4, 2021.

The hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were both awarded a rating of very good.

Whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities were found to be good.

Unit 3c Gallagher Retail Park, Caerphilly: Food hygiene rating four

Unlike some of the other KFCs, this branch was awarded a food hygiene rating of four which is labelled as ‘good’.

This KFC was last inspected on February 5, 2020.

The food safety officer found that the management of food safety and hygienic food handling were good.

However, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was found to be generally satisfactory.

Unit B, Pontymister Industrial Estate: Food hygiene rating five

This branch was last inspected on January 30, 2020.

The management of food safety and hygienic food handling were found to be very good,

Whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were awarded with a rating of good.