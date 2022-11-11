A NEW discount store is to open in the former site of B&M in Newport.

B&M abruptly closed its Kingsway store in Newport after a final day of trading on Friday, October 21.

Long queues were reported as the discount store made its final sales.

Now, another discount store - MaxiDeals - is moving in.

The former B&M store is now completely empty, with notices appearing on the windows for the new business.

MaxiDeals are already advertising for "management and team member opportunities" in the store.

There is not, as yet, any information as to when the new store will open.