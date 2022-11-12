THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like fraud, misconduct in public office, assault, arson and drug dealing.

We look at their cases.

Elyse Hibbs

A prison nurse was jailed for engaging in “flirtatious” calls and text messages with an inmate.

Elyse Hibbs, from Newbridge, admitted misconduct in public office by having an “inappropriate relationship” with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.

The 25-year-old sobbed when she was jailed for six months.

Mark Saunders

An arsonist set fire to a house during the early hours of the morning as a family slept upstairs.

Mark Saunders, 36, from Blackwood, was high on drink and drugs when he started the “motiveless” random attack in Caerphilly.

He poured petrol from a can over the front door and igniting it with a lighter.

Saunders was jailed for nearly 10 years after he pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life.

Gary Matthews

A thug left his ex-girlfriend covered in blood after threatening to “put her in a box”.

Gary Matthews brutally assaulted the woman in her own flat in Tredegar during a drinking session.

He strangled, punched and bit his victim.

The defendant, 35, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed for two years and three months after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Alison Smith

Alison Smith stole more than £1.3 million from a family firm to fund her gambling addiction and pay for lavish holidays.

The 42-year-old was the financial manager at Blaenavon company Eiran Civil Engineering Ltd and defrauded them for nearly 10 years.

The cunning Smith would turn members of the family and colleagues against each after befriending them, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

She was jailed for five years.

Glyn Roberts

Daniel Roberts

Two Gwent drug dealers were among a gang jailed for a combined total of 140 years.

Glyn Roberts, aged 42, from Newport, was sent to prison for 10 years and Daniel Roberts, aged 38, from Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was locked up for six years.

More than 50kg of heroin and cocaine and over £700,000 in cash was seized as part of police investigation which saw 14 defendants put away.