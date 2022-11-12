A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PHILLIP SHORTMAN, 35, of Cam Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COREY SHEFFORD, 29, of Bideford Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gaer Road on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Pervert jailed for stroking his courgette in public back in court

JOANNE BERRY, 43, of Ribble Walk, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL BROWN, 60, of Highmead, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach on April 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHELLEY MARIE CARTER, 43, of Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bailey Street on June 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE ANTHONY COLES, 38, of Raglan Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW GIBBS, 64, of Cae Collen, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Coronation Road on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGHTON GOLLEDGE, 36, of Glanwern Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on June 20.

GERAINT PRYCE HOOD, 28, of Cwrt Coch Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Park Place, Bargoed, on May 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA DAVID HORNE, 34, of Laburnum Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £305 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.