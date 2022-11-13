A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TRACEY O’BRIEN, 40, of Trostrey, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CEN TROSSMANN, 29, of Hatherleigh, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MORE NEWS: Girlfriend slashed man with a knife after he ended their relationship

JAMES LARCOMBE, 31, of Winstone Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUDITH MAGGS, 45, of Pillmawr Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN MANLEY, 28, of Heather Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONSTANTIN AURAS NICA, 26, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Iberis Road Abergavenny, on June 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JILL REYNOLDS, 54, of Nursery Terrace, Sirhowy, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

AHMED NASHIR UDDIN, 55, of Serpentine Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN LEE JONES, 42, of Greenfield Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.