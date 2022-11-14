A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LUCY JACKSON, 28, of Fosse Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 193 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on the Springvale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran, on February 7.

She must carry out 170 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and four months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CARLIE HASTIE-DAVIES, 37, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £309 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for causing criminal damage to a window in the city on Christmas Day 2021.

CORY BEECHAM, 21, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Ystrad Mynach on May 12.

His licence was endorsed with six points.

TERENCE DAVID CRIDLAND, 75, of Bishpool Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on June 6.

His licence was endorsed with three points.

KENNEDY YAW ASARE, 20, of James Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on George Street on November 29, 2021.

LEE CARL HARMER, 46, of Gerddi Tir Llyn, Caldicot, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating in Newport on April 17.

He was ordered to pay £247 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

JAMES ALDRIDGE, 22, of James Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Alexandra Road on June 14.

His licence was endorsed with three points.

EMMA BALL, 29, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on King Street on May 24.

Her licence was endorsed with six points.

NICUSOR-ADRIAN CIRPACI, 23, of Commercial Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Loftus Crescent on March 11.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DENNY COULSTON DARE, 31, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Maesglas Road on April 15.

His licence was endorsed with six points.