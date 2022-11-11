MIKE Tindall told campmates about the birth of one of his three children in last night's episode of I’m A Celeb.

Tindall lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire and this is where the couple’s third child was born when his wife Zara couldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

The former rugby player married Zara Phillips, the Queen's granddaughter, in 2011 and they welcomed their third child in March 2021.

Lucas Philip Tindall was born at Princess Anne’s estate and is thought to be the first royal baby to be born at home for nearly 60 years.

The late Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, had her daughter Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, now Lady Sarah Chatto, at home in Kensington Palace in May 1964, a few weeks after Elizabeth II had Prince Edward, now the Earl of Wessex, at Buckingham Palace.

Mike Tindall discussed the birth of Lucas in Thursday’s episode of I’m A Celeb and said his third child “was rapid”.

He added: “As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking.

“The midwife was like ‘she’s not making the hospital’.

“She was like ‘you don’t want to be delivering in the car’.

“(I went) into the gym (and got) two gym mats (to put) down in the bathroom.”

He also discussed Zara’s labour pains, saying: “(Zara) was, it was fast though, from that moment. She almost choked me to death.

“You can’t say anything can you? ‘Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?’”

Elsewhere in the episode, Tindall was given his luxury item which was an orthopaedic pillow.

It came as four campmates, Seann Walsh, Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Scarlette Douglas became the undercover moles.

Their job was to complete secret missions to earn luxury items for their campmates.

I'm A Celeb continues on Friday, November 11 at 9pm on ITV.