The cost of living crisis is hitting our communities hard.

Household bills are increasing, and some people are having to make tough decisions about whether to heat or eat.

Uncertainty over the war in Ukraine, Brexit, and the political future of the United Kingdom mean that it is difficult, right now, to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Policing is not immune to these challenges. Daily demands on the service are growing, costs are rising, and the money available to protect communities is shrinking.

It is in this context that I must set Gwent Police’s budget for the next financial year.

Council tax now accounts for almost 40 per cent of Gwent Police’s budget. The majority of the rest of the funding is granted through the UK government but we don’t yet know what this financial settlement will be.

As chairman of Policing in Wales I am calling on the Home Office to act quickly to provide more funding for policing to meet the exceptional costs we now face, but we cannot wait to begin planning for the year ahead.

We estimate that to attempt to maintain services at current levels the annual council tax precept would need to increase by £25 for the average property. This would mean most people paying about £2.08 more a month towards their policing service. Even this increase would leave Gwent Police with a deficit in its budget.

This is an incredibly difficult decision to make but, before I do, I want to hear your views. Please take a few moments to visit my website and have your say.

* I am committed to rebuilding trust in the criminal justice system, particularly with our black, Asian and ethnic minority communities.

My team have been working closely with our partners in Criminal Justice Wales to develop and implement a dedicated and transparent anti-racism action plan.

The plan was developed over 18 months, working closely with more than 600 members of BAME communities across Wales. It outlines the actions that we will take over the next three years as part of our commitment to achieving an anti-racist criminal justice system.

You can read the full plan on my website.

* In November the Chief Constable of Gwent Police and I welcomed the Knife Angel to Gwent as part of its national anti-violence tour. The Knife Angel is a giant 27ft sculpture made from more than 100,000 knives collected through amnesties across the UK.

This iconic sculpture is a reminder for us all of the devastating impact that violence and aggression can have on communities.

To prevent violent crime we need to start at the earliest opportunity.

The Knife Angel’s visit to Gwent is an opportunity for us to engage with our residents, particularly our children and young people, and equip them with the tools that will help keep them, their friends and their families safe.

I would encourage residents from across Gwent to come and pay a visit to the Knife Angel at the Friars Walk shopping centre in Newport during November.