RONNIE, an English Bull Dog cross, is looking for a new home with some experienced in dealing with his breed.

Ronnie is currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Ronnie was born in October 2019. He originally came into us in October 2020. He was rehomed in the November of that year but was returned to us the following November.

"This was due to Ronnie's reactivity when out on a walk and in certain environments.

"Ronnie can sometimes lunge at cars, small children (toddlers) and other dogs while out on a walk. This does not always happen, sometimes he will sit and watch without reacting.

"He knows basic cues such as 'sit', 'wait' and 'leave'.

"We have been informed by his previous owners that he is a joy to have in the house. Ronnie is extremely loving, affectionate and is fully house trained.

"He is a very friendly dog and is a lovable lump! Ronnie adores spending time with us one to one and enjoys raiding the toy box every day!"

The spokesman said: "Ronnie would suit a home with an experienced owner who has had this breed before or dogs of a similar nature.

"We believe that for the right home, Ronnie would be a very rewarding dog to own and that perspective owners need to realise that further training will be essential. The sanctuary is happy to offer support with his transition into a home environment."

Ronnie is happy to work for both treats and toys.

If there are any children in his new home they would have to be aged over 12 and be experienced with dogs.

He would have to be the only pet in the home.

All adopters are offered telephone support from the sanctuary's dog training and behaviour advisor, for as long as required.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/