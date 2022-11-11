AN EMERGENCY road closure will mean a lengthy diversion for drivers over the coming days.
Roughly 600 metres (650 yards) of the carriageway in Tre Herbert Road, Llansoar, will be closed for urgent repairs until Tuesday, November 15.
Welsh Water said this was to "repair a leaking ferrule" in the rural area, between Usk and Caerleon.
A ferrule - also known as an eyelet or a grommet - is used to attach pipes to each other.
A diversion route will be in place, taking drivers on an 11.4-mile (18.3 km) detour via the A4042.
Whereas the closed road would normally take a matter of seconds to drive along, the diversion route will now take around 20 minutes to complete.
