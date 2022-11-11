SEANN Walsh is one of 12 celebrities to enter the Australian jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celeb but it’s not the first TV series he’s appeared on.

In 2018, the comedian took part in Strictly Come Dancing and his stint on the show isn’t just remembered for his weekly performances.

Walsh was pictured kissing Katya Jones, his professional dance partner, while they were both in long-term relationships.

The Strictly sandal, as it’s known, was mentioned in last night’s episode of I’m A Celeb when Walsh opened up to Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver.

The lack of tea and coffee is no laughing matter! Welcome to a caffeine-free jungle, @seannwalsh 🤣 🌴 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3SUeW88Btd — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 8, 2022

When discussing his appearance on the front page of newspapers, Cleaver asked him: “Why did that crucify you? Why did that have such an impact?”

He responded, referring to his girlfriend at the time, saying: “To be totally honest, my ex-girlfriend posted a statement and that was the end of me.”

He said: “I said sorry. I sat on (The Jonathan Ross Show) and apologised.

“I sat next to Will.i.am and Samuel L Jackson and apologised. That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life.”

READ MORE:

After the conversation, Cleaver was seen talking to the Bush Telegraph.

She said: “He’s a very sensitive soul.

“I think he’s really brave and I’m glad he’s here.”

Walsh said to the Bush Telegraph: “That’s something in my life that I don’t want to go back to. Obviously I knew it would come up.

“They come up so naturally here. I just want to move on and it’s really nice to have people that will listen and are so lovely and wonderful but I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.”