THE Crown season five finally launched this week and viewers can’t get enough of the show.
According to language learning marketplace, Preply, searches for 'The Crown 2022' have increased by a whopping 357 per cent, so there's no denying that interest in royal life is here to stay.
In honour of the new release of the series, Preply reveals the words any British royal family enthusiast will want to add to their vocabulary to sound a bit more regal.
To play a Royal, one must sound like a Royal. pic.twitter.com/UDMffuWhQM— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 9, 2022
10 words to sound more royal
- Elevenses: A short break for light refreshments, usually with tea or coffee, taken at about eleven o'clock in the morning, not to be confused with “brunch.”
- Toff: A rich person, particularly someone who exudes an air of superiority and is usually considered a member of the upper class.
- Visage: A person's facial expression regarding the form or proportions of the features. You can say something like, "there was something hidden behind his visage of cheerfulness."
- Equerry: An equerry is an officer of the British royal household who attends or assists members of the royal family. The King's equerry is one of the most immediate personal contacts with the monarch.
- Privy purse: The amount of money given to the British King or Queen for personal expenses.
- Mummy: Most will call their parents “mom” or “dad,” but as you might remember from ‘The Crown’, “mummy” is the term Charles (with 73 years) still used to refer to the Queen.
- Pudding: It refers to the course at the end of the meal, also known by us commoners as "dessert."
- Helping: Royals will never ask for a second “portion” of food, but instead will refer to it as “helping.”
- Lavatory: Royals will always avoid the word "toilet" or "bathroom", so prefer to say lavatory.
- Commoner: Also known as the common people or the masses. A commoner is a person who is not a member of the nobility, or in other words, an ordinary person who doesn’t have a title. Many ‘commoners’ have wed royals, including Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and more.
