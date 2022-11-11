A WOMAN slashed her boyfriend with a knife after going "berserk" when he ended their six-month relationship.

Natalie Harvey’s then partner revealed he thought he was going to die when she lunged at him when she was high on drugs.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said: “Having taken drugs the defendant became angry and she took the victim’s phone and started throwing ornaments at him.

“He told her she couldn’t behave this way and he tried to leave her house.

“She shouted at him, ‘I will f****** stab you! I will go to jail. I don’t give a f***!’”

Harvey armed herself with a seven-inch kitchen knife and attacked the man, slashing his inner leg and arm before he suffered a 5cm deep head wound during the tussle.

“He was able to disarm her, escape and call the police,” Mr Roberts said.

“The complainant was treated by paramedics but he refused to go to hospital.”

Referring to the victim’s impact statement, the prosecutor told Newport Crown Court: “He said he was terrified and feared for his life.

“He tells that he has coped well with what’s happened.

“Physically he has healed well and is no longer in any pain.

“It has not had an impact on his social life and employment.

“He wants the defendant to get treatment and help.

“The victim said he did love her but didn’t feel safe.

“He wants to put the incident behind him and look to the future.”

Mr Roberts added: “The consequences could have been far worse.

“It was committed in a domestic context and when the defendant was intoxicated.”

The defendant, aged 36, of The Walk, Blaina, pleaded guilty to wounding on the day of her trial.

The offence was committed on March 7.

Julia Cox, representing Harvey, said: “The use of drugs had clouded her judgement.”

Her barrister described the relationship between her client and her ex-partner as “extremely unhealthy”.

The defendant had already served the equivalent of a 10-month prison sentence after being held in custody since June.

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, told Harvey: “It is clear that this was a volatile relationship.

“The victim describes you as going berserk and throwing ornaments at him.

“He thought he was going to be killed by you.”

Harvey was handed a suspended sentence.

She was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years.

The defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Eastwood Park Prison, was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She must also pay a £156 victim surcharge.