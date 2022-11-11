HOTEL Chocolat has issued a recall for a product that contains peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

The product being recalled is the Hotel Chocolat Caramel Milk Batons with a best-before date of July 2023 and batch codes Lot 22286 and Lot 22287.

As the item contains undeclared peanuts, this could pose a health risk to anyone who suffers from an allergy to peanuts.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is instructing customers who have bought the above product between October 21 and November 9 and have an allergy to peanuts to not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

The FSA said: "Hotel Chocolat is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Thursday 10 November - @HotelChocolat recalls Caramel Milk Batons because of undeclared peanuts #FoodAllergy https://t.co/bS2e445ISw pic.twitter.com/VM7Lt3L8t6 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 10, 2022

"The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice."

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.