DEMAND for air fryers has soared by 3,000 per cent in a year as people are looking for ways to offset soaring fuel bills this winter.

The cooking gadget is able to cook a wide variety of food and has been found to be significantly more cost-efficient than cookers.

With brands such as Aldi releasing air fryers that are selling out in hours, just about everyone is on the hunt for an affordable fryer.

With that in mind, here are some of the best air fryer deals available now.

Aldi’s air fryer

Aldi’s air fryer broke the internet on its release on Sunday and sold out in no time at all. However, while it may be sold out online the sought-after kitchen gadget will be sold in stores on November 13.

It comes with two baskets and costs just £89.99.

ao air fryer

This Tower air fryer is just £79.99 on the ao website. It has a 3.2kg capacity and has a temperature adjuster between 80 and 200 degrees.

Curry’s air fryer

This LOGIK air fryer from Curry’s is only £39.99. It only has a capacity of 1.2kg, but a perfect size when cooking for one.

Demand for air fryers has soared by 3000% i (Image: PA)

It has a removable basket and the parts are dishwasher friendly, making for an easy clean.

Nisbets air fryer

This Caterlite air fryer comes with a 3L basket capacity and 4L tray capacity, perfect for cooking larger amounts of food.

It has a stylish design boasting a screen control panel and better yet, it costs just £57.58.

Argos air fryer

This Vortex air fryer has been reduced to £75 on Argos. It has a 3.8L capacity and boasts intuitive turn food (reminds you to turn food to ensure the best cooking) and dishwasher-friendly parts.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.