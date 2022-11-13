THE theme set for the South Wales Argus Camera Club for this week was 'push' - and here is a small selection of the images our camera club members came up with.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Sun pushing through the trees Belle Vue Park, Newport. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
Getting a push from his little brother at the top of Llanwern village. Picture: Helen Louise Hyatt
Giving himself a push along canal at Pontymoile. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie
Pushing a bear in Abergavenny. Picture: Jason Jones
The final push... Picture: Alex Probert
Push the gate Bassaleg to see where you can go. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Push(ed) too far: A bike in the mud at Newport. Picture: Granville Joxies
Getting a push in a trolly. Picture: Roslynne Eaton
Give me a push!: Samuel, three, loving the swing. Picture: Laura Bassett
