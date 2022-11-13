THE theme set for the South Wales Argus Camera Club for this week was 'push' - and here is a small selection of the images our camera club members came up with.

Sun pushing through the trees Belle Vue Park, Newport. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

Getting a push from his little brother at the top of Llanwern village. Picture: Helen Louise Hyatt

Giving himself a push along canal at Pontymoile. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

Pushing a bear in Abergavenny. Picture: Jason Jones

The final push... Picture: Alex Probert

Push the gate Bassaleg to see where you can go. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Push(ed) too far: A bike in the mud at Newport. Picture: Granville Joxies

Getting a push in a trolly. Picture: Roslynne Eaton

Give me a push!: Samuel, three, loving the swing. Picture: Laura Bassett