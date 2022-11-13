THE theme set for the South Wales Argus Camera Club for this week was 'push' - and here is a small selection of the images our camera club members came up with.

More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Sun pushing through the trees Belle Vue Park, Newport. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

Getting a push from his little brother at the top of Llanwern village. Picture: Helen Louise Hyatt

Giving himself a push along canal at Pontymoile. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

Pushing a bear in Abergavenny. Picture: Jason Jones

The final push... Picture: Alex Probert

Push the gate Bassaleg to see where you can go. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Push(ed) too far: A bike in the mud at Newport. Picture: Granville Joxies

Getting a push in a trolly. Picture: Roslynne Eaton

Give me a push!: Samuel, three, loving the swing. Picture: Laura Bassett