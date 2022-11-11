PLANS to build a garage on a plot of land in Abertillery which is outside the town boundary have been approved by Blaenau Gwent councillors.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, November 10, councillors discussed plans by Paul Watkins to build a garage at land opposite Attlee Avenue, Roseheyworth, Abertillery.

The plot is in the middle of a row of existing garages.

The proposed garage would measure 6.4 metres by six metres, and three metres high with a lean-to type of roof.

There will be a ramp to accommodate the slope of the land to the road.

Planning officer Jane Engel explained that the application was in front of the committee as the plot is outside the Local Development Plan (LDP) settlement boundary for Abertillery.

Ms Engel explained that national planning policies say that: “strict control of development in the open countryside,” is needed.

Ms Engel said: “The guide states that development in the countryside should be located within or adjoining settlements where they can be accommodated in terms of infrastructure and access.”

Ms Engel explained that the LDP from 2012 when the boundary was created, remains in force and it: “includes some of the garages there” but not others.

During a site visit by Ms Engel was approached by someone who say they owned the site.

Ms Engel said: “With regards to the allegation that landownership is held by a third party, the application was submitted with a certificate advised that they had served notice on Tai Calon as landowners.

“I approached Tai Calon who confirmed that they own the land and have rented the site to the applicant.

“To conclude – although the site is beyond the settlement boundary its position is such that it would not undermine the LDP and not have an adverse impact on the wider area or the highway network.”

She believed the principle of development is acceptable and advised councillors that they should approve the plans.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said that he was “under the impression” that the settlement boundary referred to the residential area, where people live in towns and villages.

Ms Engel said that the garages were used by “local people.”

“For some reason on that road the boundary does go in and out, it’s levelling it off really,” said Ms Engel.

Councillors approved the application unanimously.