GWENT Police are appealing for information to identify a witness who may be able to provide crucial information as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The incident took place in the Pill area of Newport.

Officers say they would like to speak to this woman, who was seen in a Newport city centre nightclub on Sunday, October 16.

it is believed that she may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.

Five men, aged 17, 19, 20, 21 and 24, from Newport were arrested on suspicion of rape. Four were later released on bail while the 20-year-old man has since been charged in connection with this.

He appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Friday, October 21 and was remanded into custody.

A police spokesperson said: "If you recognise this person or believe it could be you, you can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2200350598.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any details."