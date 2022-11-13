A NEWPORT brewery will be handing out hundreds of free Christmas dinners next month, for the third year in a row.

Tiny Rebel is providing free takeaway dinners on Christmas Day to people who would not otherwise have them.

This is the third year in a row the brewery has run the scheme, with meals are on offer to anyone "in need" - with qualification criteria deliberately kept as broad as possible.

Hayley Morton, conscience co-ordinator at Tiny Rebel, said: “The reach within the community is wide and can include street homeless, the elderly, people who are alone on Christmas Day or who may be isolating or caring for others.

“In the past, we’ve also fed families who had been displaced due to flooding in their home on Christmas Eve.”

Tiny Rebel will be able to provide a maximum of 300 meals for people in need, according to Ms Morton.

At their first free Community Christmas Dinner two years ago, they gave out 200 dinners. Last year, the number increased to 300.

“We do expect an increase in demand this year, however, we are limited by logistics unfortunately and currently we think the maximum number we can feed is 300,” said Ms Morton.

Tiny Rebel has also worked with HCT, a local homelessness charity, to give out meals to those in the community who are in need every week.

Dinners can be collected on Christmas Day between midday and 2pm at the Tiny Rebel bar in High Street, Newport. A limited number of deliveries may be available upon request.

For more information call or text 07761 160 832.