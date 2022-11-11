POLICE in Newport say they are investigating an incident in which a moving car was allegedly struck by a rock.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said the force received a report of criminal damage at around 3.10pm on Tuesday, October 18.
Officers were called "after a rock was thrown through the windscreen of a moving car", they added.
The alleged incident happened on the A48 Ringland Way - part of the Southern Distributor Road.
"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing," the police spokesperson said.
A video was shared on social media, apparently showing the damaged car.
@jasonrecovery Idiot students from #llanwernhighschool in #newport #wales ♬ Silence 3 Minutes - Silence for Meditation
