POLICE in Newport say they are investigating an incident in which a moving car was allegedly struck by a rock.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said the force received a report of criminal damage at around 3.10pm on Tuesday, October 18.

Officers were called "after a rock was thrown through the windscreen of a moving car", they added.

The alleged incident happened on the A48 Ringland Way - part of the Southern Distributor Road.

"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing," the police spokesperson said.

A video was shared on social media, apparently showing the damaged car.