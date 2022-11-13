RESIDENTS have called for the community to step in to preserve a listed electricity transformer that was removed after being damaged in the summer.

The transformer on Graham Street in Baneswell was installed along with many others across the city after the power station was built on Llanarth Street in the 1890s

The power station generated electricity at 2,000 volts – which was too powerful to be used in people’s homes – so the transformers were used to reduce this down to 200 volts for domestic use.

Now, there are only two of these transformers left – the one on Graham Street and one on Park Square in Stow Hill – both are listed by Cadw.

Cadw describes the transformer as an “extremely rare survival from early period of electricity supply industry”.

The listed electricity transformer on Graham Street has been removed after being damaged in a crash over the summer. (Image: Richard Frame)

The transformer was damaged by a truck in the summer, and was later removed with the intention of restoring and repairing it.

Cadw has confirmed the transformer was removed on safety grounds due to electrical wiring being lest exposed after the crash.

However, residents have become concerned after it has not yet been returned to its place in the city.

“This is part of Newport’s heritage,” said Richard Frame. “It should be on our streets and a part of our city.

“We would like to know who owns it. What would be good would be if we got a community group together in Baneswell who could take ownership of it and raise funds and help look after it.

“It's an important feature of our history. These things are at risk and can easily disappear.”

A petition has been set up calling for the transformer to be returned.

“The reason buildings and structures are listed is because they are recognised of having significant historical importance,” the petition reads.

“To remove and not return it to its original position without consultation and explanation with either the people living in the area or the wider community of Newport is unacceptable.”

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “This listed structure was removed following a collision involving a large goods vehicle as a safety precaution.

“It is being safely stored while discussions are taking place into the appropriate repairs needed to restore the transformer to its original condition.

“Everything will be carried out in accordance with regulations that will protect its historical and architectural significance with the intention of returning it to Graham Street.”

When contacted by residents, a Cadw spokesperson said they “had no involvement in this matter”, but have contacted Newport council for information.

You can find out more, or can sign the petition, at change.org/p/leave-the-electricity-transformer-in-newport.