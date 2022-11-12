ONE year on from the death of Jack Lis, who died after being attacked by a dog in Caerphilly, the area's MP has vowed to continue campaigning for better laws against dangerous dogs and owners.

Jack Lis was 10 years old when he was mauled by a dog at a house in Penyrheol, Caerphilly on November 8 last year. He later died of his injuries.

Caerphilly MP Wayne David said it was "a terrible shame" laws hadn't been changed to prevent further tragedies.

The tragedy rocked the Caerphilly community and led to renewed scrutiny of the UK's dangerous dog laws.

But one year on Mr David said any progress in Parliament had ground to a halt amid the turbulence of the past few months in Westminster, during which time there have been three prime ministers.

"Following Jack's death, I secured an adjournment debate on the floor of the House of Commons about Jack's death and the inadequacy of the law on dangerous dogs," Mr David told the Argus. "There was an encouraging response from the minister at the time but little has happened since.

"The government is continuing to examine academic and professional opinion on the issue of dangerous dogs.

"But the political instability inside government has contributed to them being unable to come forward with proposals for changes to the law.

"This is a terrible shame because I believe there is an emerging consensus on how the whole approach to dangerous dogs, and dogs generally should be changed."

Two people were jailed following Jack's death.

Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 28, had both pleaded guilty to charges relating to their part in the tragedy.

Hayden had admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Salter, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

The animal, an American Bully or XL Bully breed of dog named Beast, was shot dead by armed police officers following its attack on Jack.

The UK's dangerous dog laws prohibit the ownership and breeding of specific types of dog. Currently there are four breeds of dog on the banned list - the pit bull terrier, the Japanese Tosa, the Dogo Argentino, and the Fila Brasileiro.

But Mr David says laws should be updated to make it imperative all dogs must be properly trained, regardless of their breed.

"Most people now accept that it is inappropriate that only four dog breeds are listed in the Dangerous Dogs Act," he said. "And this doesn't include the type of dog which killed Jack.

"Instead, there ought not to be a list of certain dogs, which will always have exceptions, but there ought to be a 'comprehensive' approach to ensure that 'all' dogs are properly trained.

"It would be up to owners to ensure that all dogs are not a threat.

"I will continue to campaign until the law is changed."