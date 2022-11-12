MORE than 200 serious accidents have been recorded in Newport over the past five years.

Data from crashmap.co.uk highlights the roads and areas where accidents occur.

The website classifies crashes into three categories – slight, serious, and fatal.

Among the more than 200 ‘serious’ crashes, hotspots included Chepstow Road, Clarence Place, Usk Way and the Southern Distributor Road at Spytty.

The serious crashes recorded in Newport in the past five years. (Image: crashmap.co.uk)

A total of 11 crashes were recorded on Chepstow Road over the past five years, with five on Usk Way at the junction with Granville Street and four on Clarence Place at the junction with Chepstow Road.

The Southern Distributor Road, particularly around Spytty, is one accident hotspot in Newport.

Three ‘serious’ crashes have been recorded on the Spytty roundabout, with one on the A48 outside the retail park and one in the retail park itself – with a further three ‘serious’ crashes on the SDR’s roundabout with Nash Road.

On the M4, 14 ‘serious’ crashes have been recorded between junction 24 for the Coldra and junction 28 for Tredegar Park in the past five years.

The slight crashes recorded at the Coldra over the past five years. (Image: crashmap.co.uk)

There have been 11 fatal crashes on the roads in the city of Newport during this time period.

Two fatal crashes were recorded on the Pont Ebbw roundabout at Tredegar Park, on Clarence Place, on Chepstow Road, and between junction 26 and the Brynglas Tunnels on the M4.

One fatal crash was recorded on Caerleon Road in St Julians, on Usk Way, and on the Malpas Straight on the M4.

Almost 700 ‘slight’ crashes have been recorded in Newport within the past five years.

The number of slight crashes recorded in the centre of Newport. (Image: crashmap.co.uk)

The Coldra roundabout has seen 19 ‘slight’ and two ‘serious’ crashes reported in the five-year period.

A further 14 ‘slight’ crashes were recorded on Clarence Place at the junction with Chepstow Road, while the Tredegar Park roundabout (eight) and Pont Ebbw roundabout (10) also saw several ‘slight’ crashes.

There were 10 crashes confirmed where George Street and Cardiff Road meet – right in front of Newport Central Police Station.