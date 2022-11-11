GWENT Police have launched an appeal for information after a hit-and-run in Newport which reuslted in two women being taken to hospital.

Police received a report of a crash on the B4237 in Newport at around 10.20am on Wednesday, November 9, and are appealing for witnesses to assist with enquiries.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. The crash involved a car and a jeep.

A 29-year-old woman from Cwmbran was taken to the Grange University Hospital and a 23-year-old-woman from Newport to the University Hospital Wales for treatment.

The driver of the car, a black Seat Ateca, reportedly left the scene following the collision and enquiries are ongoing to identify this person.

He is believed to be a man in his thirties

Officers say they are concerned for his welfare and urge him to get in touch with Gwent Police.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200380061.

"You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111."