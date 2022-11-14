BLUE Light Card has revealed the major retailers that will be offering exclusive deals for members this Black Friday.

There are more than 150 exclusive deals to take advantage of including from brands such as Ninja Kitchen, Shark Clean and Virgin Experience Days.

The discounts can help NHS, emergency services, armed forces and social care workers save money as they shop.

Black Friday is due to take place on November 25 but full details for when the discounts go live will be announced shortly.

Blue Light Card Black Friday discounts

More discounts are yet to be revealed but so far, some of the confirmed retailers include: boohoo, Buyagift, New Look, Samsung, Hotpoint and more.

How to apply for a Blue Light Card

Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online at their website.

If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.

Find the full list of qualifying job roles on the website.

A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.

Eligible members can access all discounts through the Blue Light Card website, app or card.

Commenting on the savings, Blue Light Card CEO, Tom Dalby said: “With the cost of living crisis causing everyone to tighten their Christmas budgets this year, we’re thrilled to play our part in supporting the UK’s Blue Light communities, giving back to the hard working individuals that keep everyone safe and sound, all year long.

“As a token of our thanks we’re inviting the millions of people working in the emergency services, NHS and social care to take advantage of these amazing, exclusive Black Friday deals.

“Many of those working in the Blue Light community will be working long shifts throughout the festive season, which makes finding time for Christmas shopping difficult. We hope our Black Friday deals offer a helping hand by giving them time to plan, and buy a few gifts early.

“I’d encourage any frontline worker that’s not yet a member to apply for a card early to ensure they don’t miss out on these fantastic deals, and some great Christmas savings.”

You find out more information and sign up via the Blue Light Card website.