BARCLAYS has issued a warning to shoppers as they gear up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Purchase scams jumped by around a third (34 per cent) last year compared to the usual monthly average, according to the bank.

It has also released data that shows that many of these scams originated online including through websites, social media and dating apps.

Around £1,072 was lost to scammers typically, the bank added.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 25.

The consumer holiday comes from an American tradition which sees huge discounts the day after Thanksgiving.

It tends to mark one of the busiest shopping days of the year with savings across the high street, designer stores and the biggest online brands too.

The Black Friday sales often continue across the weekend until Cyber Monday, November 28.

Cyber Monday began as the online equivalent of Black Friday which was an initiative that was created to encourage shoppers to spend through their websites and apps.

Barclays warns UK shoppers over Black Friday scams

Nearly 1/3 (32%) of people in Barclays's survey reported they feel pressured to buy their items as quickly as possible to make sure they secured the best deal.

Ross Martin, head of digital safety at Barclays, said: “This year more than ever, people will be looking for the best bargains, which could lead them right into the hands of scammers, who will be advertising false offers to lure victims in.

“Just remember – ignore any pressure that is being put on you – and if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Barclays shares 4 steps to take during Black Friday shopping

Here are the four steps you should take before hitting the checkout this Black Friday:

1. Research and read reviews to check the website and the seller are genuine.

2. If you can, view the item in person first to make sure it exists, especially if it is a big purchase, such as a smartphone or a car.

3. Get a second opinion. Always speak to someone you trust for a second opinion, whether it is a friend, family member, or your bank.

4. Be wary of unlikely offers. Many purchase scams offer huge discounts that you would not tend to find at retailers you would normally trust. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.