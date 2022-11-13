WHEN I was a schoolboy my favourite subject was history. One of my heroes was Alexander the Great and I never dreamt I would walk in his footsteps!

This was made a reality through Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines - Landmarks of Greece and Adriatic cruise.

The programme of shore tours was both innovative and exciting. I could not wait for the experience they would provide - I was going to walk in the footsteps of the Greats.

We boarded Balmoral, one of the small ships of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. It didn’t take long to feel the warmth from the staff, and the friendly intimacy they create, her decor portrays style and comfort.

Our first two ports of call were Gibraltar, then Malta. We enjoyed our ship’s tours taking in their highlights.

Balmoral sailed into Split, Croatia, where we enjoyed a mountain village experience.

Travelling through beautiful countryside we arrived at the authentic village of Radovici, our host welcomed us into his 300-year-old farm house and invited us to sample his home produced brandy - walnut was my favourite.

He then served a delicious lunch using open fire cooking methods passed down from his ancestors, while being entertained by musicians singing traditional folk songs.

An overnight sailing to Dubrovnik, Croatia, after visiting the walled old town, we took a water taxi to Cavtat.

The small inlet Cavtat, Croatia

This picturesque inlet is a hidden gem surrounded by cypress and palm trees, an idyllic place to relax, all you hear is the gentle lapping of the water.

At sunrise the following day, we entered the stunning bay of Kotor, Montenegro. Our excursion to the National Park near the summit of Mt Lovcen 1,780 metres above sea level. The drive was exhilarating on serpentine roads, with dramatic landscapes; the National Park unfolds nature at its best.

Descending to the quaint old town of Budva, built in the sixth century BC by the ancient Greeks, we strolled the narrow cobbled streets, and felt the presence of its history.

Our host in the Dalmatian village, Croatia, cooking lunch in the traditional way

Balmoral slipped out of the bay underneath a golden sunset, heading for our Greek odyssey.

Volos, our journey to Pelion stopped at the village of Millies, we sat in a Greek taverna where we were served coffee, chocolate and brandy, a pleasant way to have elevenses. Boarding a vintage train, passing rock faces, through tunnels, canyons and sheer drops, a great introduction to Greece.

Theseloniki, beginning our city tour we were greeted by the magnificent bronze statue of Alexander the Great, icon of Greece, a prominent landmark. Other highlights included the great city wall built in the fifth century AD with panoramic views of the city. The archaeological museum displays rare gold jewellery, and ancient artefacts.

We were now half way through our cruise and enjoying Balmoral’s amenities, tantalising meal menus, and terrific evening cabarets and shows, including the superb guitarist Declan Zapala.

Kavala, a charming town situated in a gorgeous bay, with a backdrop of forested hills sloping down to the waterfront, the old town of Panagia is a must to explore. Its streets are lined with colourful houses and an imposing castle, the contrast between modern and ancient architecture provides a distinctive blend.

Leaving Greece we sailed to Kusadasi, Turkey.

Malta’s impressive harbour

My excitement was mounting as we headed for the great city of Ephesus. First we visited the house of the Virgin Mary, which nestles on a mountain slope surrounded by forest, where it is said she lived the last period of her life. You can’t help but feel the peacefulness and tranquillity.

A short drive to the city of Ephesus, entering by a very narrow pathway where legends such as Alexander the Great, Cleopatra and Mark Antony, Julius Caesar, Hadrian and Saints Paul and John walked. I knew I was walking in the footsteps of the great. Gazing in awe at the architecture and splendour we were enthralled by its history over centuries. An amazing experience.

Returning to Greece you can’t visit Athens without experiencing the wonder of the Acropolis standing majestically above the city. This iconic temple built in dedication to the Greek Goddess Athena some 2,500 years ago is a sight to savour.

The Bay of Kotor, Montenegro

Below lies the Plaka district, its charming streets is ideal for bargain shopping, lunch of Moussaka and Greek salad was scrumptious.

The final stop of our Greek odyssey was Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games situated in a lush valley. Olympia was built in 776 BC in honour of the Greek God Zeus. The sites we visited included the gymnasium, baths and original track area where chariots would race and athletes compete, watched by 40,000 spectators, finally the Temple which Alexander the Great built; you could not fail to walk in his footsteps - another great ship’s tour.

Homeward bound, we arrived at Mahon-Menorca; our island tour took us to beautiful bays, inlets, small coves and fishing villages. The countryside is characterised by its greenery, wild and cultivated flowers.

The vintage mountain train to Palios, Greece

Finally Cadiz, Spain, and a walking tour took us to the atmospheric Old Quarter.

The shore excursions on this Fred.Olsen cruise enabled us to discover sights that would leave indelible memories. I never felt like a tourist, I was a traveller on a journey of adventure.

A school boy dream realised, I walked in the footsteps of the Greats.

