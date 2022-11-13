NOVEMBER 25 to 27 sees the return of Art on the Hill for its sixth year - a weekend where venues, artists and local businesses across Newport will be throwing open their doors and curtains to share artwork and creative events on this award-winning arts trail.

Guided by the trail map, visitors will be able to see a wide range of visual arts, photography, film, and performance, try their hand in a wide range of drop-ins and workshops or find a treasure at The Riverfront’s Arts & Crafts Market.

Co-founder Sarah Goodey told the Argus' sister publication Voice: “We have more than 60 venues and artists involved this year with several new supporters including Newport Credit Union, RJ Philips Interiors, Harding Evans Solicitors, alongside our festival partners at the Cwtsh Community Arts Centre on Stow Hill.

Live art performances at Unit 9 Friars Walk

“Look out for artists at No Comply - the great new skateboarding centre in Friars Walk and head on over to the brand-new contemporary gallery and shop at Gallery 57.

“New arts venue The Place will be supporting many creative businesses including artists and performers Marega Palser, TEMMAH and Steven George Jones.

“Hill Street Studios - a new creative base in Newport will be joining in with open studios and drop-in workshops from Medicine Art, April Bryant and Rocio Enriquez-Bucheli.

'I Can't Breathe' by Marion Cheung

There will be several art exhibitions launched during the weekend - look out for artists Gerald Wyman at The Cwtsh and renowned photographer Martin Parr at FfotoNewport amongst others. Or why not join a walk led by local writer and historian Richard Frame or Pyscho-geographer Aled Singleton?

“Live music from Julian Hayman and an amazing group show at St Mark’s Church, and poetry at the Cwtsh Sunday evening are confirmed at time of printing with many more events to follow!

“Trail maps will be available from participating venues, and we invite you to stamp your way around Stow Hill, Baneswell and the city centre - complete the boxes and you can enter our prize draw!

'Me and My Mothers' by Medicine Art, who will hold an open studio and workshops at Hill Street Studios

“Keep an eye out online for up-to-date listings for events and locations running up to an amazing weekend!”