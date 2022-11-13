ADAM Davies of The Nook in Rogerstone has been named Chef of the Month by the Argus' sister publication Voice magazine.

Mr Davies, well-known in the area for his health-conscious approach to cooking, is passionate about keeping all food produce as fresh as possible, keeping the menu simple so that he can focus on high-quality Welsh ingredients, which are locally sourced from surrounding suppliers.

Formerly a chef at the popular Sorting Rooms of Rhywderin and also working within a nearby bakery, Mr Davies and his kitchen staff have made sure to put The Nook on the culinary map of Newport since opening its doors two-and-a-half years ago at the start of the pandemic.

During that time the little eatery in Rogerstone has grown in popularity, not only for the amazing fresh food served but for the exceptional warm welcome to everyone who visits.

Regulars love the brunch menu, which features such delights as haloumi brioche served with roasted red peppers, avocado, poached egg and siracha, and also its incredibly popular Nook full breakfast – a mammoth meal consisting of Monmouthshire pork sausage, fried egg, Trealy farm bacon, potato terrine, lava bread, sour dough, garlic mushrooms, sun blushed tomatoes, beans, and black pudding crumb.

After months of preparation and hold special taster menu evenings, Mr Davies has recently launched his new winter menu.

Seafood dishes are Mr Davies' speciality, so diners can expect to see plenty of fish dishes on the ne menu, including lobster and mussels.

Fillet steak, pork belly, and a signature Nook burger feature on the new menu too, as well as sharing platters, and vegan and vegetarian options that vary from week to week.

To accompany your meal there’s a modest wine list featuring a variety of flavours from all over the world, as well as a fine selection of spirits and liquors, plus Bierra Morretta on tap.

The new main menu can be ordered every Friday from 5.30pm until 8.30pm, with the restaurant closing at 11pm. The new menu can also be enjoyed during the week via private bookings – perfect for special occasions such as birthday parties, anniversaries, and Christmas parties.

For those think about Christmas dinner, The Nook offers a sensational Sunday lunch each week priced at £21 for two-courses and £25 for three courses. The menu changes each week and there’s always a choice of different roasts to choose from. Booking is essential for Sunday lunch and is served from 2pm until 4pm. Brunch is served Sunday mornings as per the rest of the week.

Before the end of the year, Mr Davies will also launching a late lunch menu to coincide with the popular brunch menu, which is currently available all day. Keep your eyes peeled on the social media pages for the latest news and menu additions.

As you can see from the photos of Voice’s recent visit, trust us when we say Mr Davies' food tastes as good as it looks – we just wish you could smell the dishes off the page!

Make sure to pop into sample Mr Davies' amazing food this festive season, as he’s Voice’s Chef of the Month.