AN “intelligent’ drugs gang boss and his assistant were jailed for trafficking cocaine and cannabis in Newport and other parts of Gwent.

Finley Brook, 22, was the “leading light” of the operation and used James O’Connor, 27, to provide a safe house where the drugs were stored.

The duo were primarily involved in supplying cannabis but had “branched out” into selling cocaine before they were caught.

Brook used runners, Triston Aves, 22, of Cot Farm Walk, Newport, Keiran Cleverly, 22, of Christine Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, and Leigh Davis, 34, of no fixed abode, to sell cannabis for him.

These three defendants will be sentenced next Tuesday.

Brook, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport was jailed for four years and two months.

O’Connor, of St Davids Crescent, St Athan, was sent to prison for two years and nine months.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court that Brook ran a drugs line which was recorded as having 97 customers on one day of business.

Brook was running a lucrative operation that had made £90,000 over a 75-day period before they were shut down.

When O’Connor was arrested, police found 47g of cocaine at his address with the drugs having a street value of £4,700.

Judge Paul Hobson told Brook and O’Connor: “The head of this enterprise was you Mr Brook – you were the leading light of the operation.

“There came a point where you branched out into the supply of cocaine and you Mr O’Connor provided a safe house for the drugs.”

Turning to Brook, the judge added: “You are clearly a capable and intelligent individual.”

Brook and O’Connor both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Cleverly, Davis and Aves have admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Aves has also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

William Bebb, representing Brook, said in mitigation: “There was never any violence threatened or pressure exerted on anyone.

“The tone in text messages was friendly.”

Scott Bowen, representing O’Connor, asked the judge to take into account his client’s lack of any previous convictions.

Cleverly, Davis and Aves were remanded in custody ahead of their sentence next week.