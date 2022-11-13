A FORMER hotel near Blackwood has been snapped up at auction for more than the guide price, despite it occupying an infamous place in Gwent history.

A trio of bidders competed to secure the keys to the property - now a rambling detached nine bedroom house - when it went up for auction.

The substantial former bed and breakfast property in Argoed has been transformed from top to bottom under its most recent owners.

Meadow View, on High Street in Argoed, was listed with a guide price of £250,000 and sold after a three way bidding tussle for £270,000 to an undisclosed buyer.

The property was previously the Sirhowy Arms Hotel where, in November, 2014, 22-year-old Cerys Yemm was murdered by Matthew Williams, who also died at the scene after being Tasered by police officers.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The new owners, successful at the auction, have bagged a whole lot of property for their money.

"The modern accommodation stretches over three floors and includes nine bedrooms, six with en-suite facilities, two kitchens, several cloakrooms/shower/bathrooms, six reception rooms, laundry room, four hobby/office rooms, two store rooms and cellar room.

"In addition the property benefits from parking and a large rear lawned garden.

"The property having previously been a bed & breakfast investment and was changed to superb calibre residential use by the current owner.

"This substantial detached house, tastefully transformed into a spacious luxury home, is situated only minutes from Blackwood High Street and has excellent road links, offering versatility and an investment potential."