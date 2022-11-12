THIS imposing Victorian home is close to Newport city centre and is on the market for £700,000.

The property, on Stow Park Circle, boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large garden - and the option to develop a detached annexe should you need the extra space.

Oh, and if you are into golf, there is also a small putting green in the back garden.

Built in the 1800s, the spacious accommodation is spread over four floors making it an ideal home for a growing family.

The property is within the catchment area for several primary and secondary schools and there are a tennis clubs, riding school, nature reserve and several golf courses near by.

There is a local shopping area close to Stow Park Circle, with the city centre not too far away.

Stow Park is a highly sought-after residential area of Newport and was designated a conservation area in 1983.

The special interest of the Stow Park conservation area is drawn from its historical links with Newport's 19th-century commercial prosperity and the architectural richness this afforded.

Another highly significant characteristic of the area that sets it apart from other suburbs is the ratio of greenery to buildings a real haven.

The entrance hall is 'T' shaped with replica Victorian decorative tiled flooring.

The sitting room is 8.28m by 5.45m and has a decorative ceiling and coving, a rear-facing bay-style original stained glass window and another window overlooking the main gardens with floor to ceiling central glazed sash windows. The room also has a feature fireplace with stone hearth and inset log burner.

The dining room is 5.24 x 3.81m and has stripped pine floorboards, a front facing bay with sash windows and decorative panelling beneath.

The family room is 5.72m x 4.44m and has views of Newport's Transporter Bridge.

The kitchen/breakfast room is 5.64m x 4.18m and has a gas-powered AGA which runs independently of the central heating system. There are wall and base units and a composite 1.5 bowl sink with mixer tap over. There is an integrated oven, induction hob with extractor fan over and stainless steel splashback, a fitted Miele dishwasher and an American style fridge.

There is also a rear porch/utility room on this floor with access to a downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs the first floor you will find the family bathroom and separate WC.

On the first floor is the master bedroom suite which has a large bedroom with views of the Transporter Bridge, a dressing room and an en suite shower room.

Three more bedrooms are on this floor along with a laundry room with plumbing for a washing machine.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room.

The property has a cellar, which is accessed via a pine door beneath the main staircase. Part of the cellar is currently being used as a games room with a pool table (to remain).

There are two further rooms in the cellar.

The property is partially hidden from view by mature trees, giving it privacy. Front access is via a wrought iron gate opening onto a tarmac pathway.

At the rear is a shared drive, allowing access to the extensive side gardens with hard standing for four vehicles fronting a double carport with rooms above and below. This was built in 2007 and with planning permission could be a perfect opportunity to develop as an annexe.

There is the original veranda allowing shaded seating in the summer months fronting a good size patio. There are excellent size two tier flat lawn sections with heavily planted borders, surrounding fencing and, for golf enthusiasts, a small putting green.

The property is on the market with Fine & Country, Usk.

For more information contact the agents on 01291 672034.

Or you can view its details on Rightmove at www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/128878877#/?channel=RES_BUY