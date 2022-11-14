A CARING Blackwood couple have finally struck gold three years after being nominated for an award.

In 2019 Neil and Jillian Powell were nominated for a Wales Care Award, but before they could be interviewed Neil fell off a ladder and broke his arm, leading to two weeks in hospital.

They have continued with their good work since then, and as a result have won a gold award in the category for excellence in learning disability and mental health, sponsored by Amaya Care Homes.

The awards are organised by Care Forum Wales to recognize outstanding work in the care sector.

The ceremony was held in City Hall, Cardiff, and the host once again was the tenor and radio presented Wynne Evans, well-known as Gio Compario in the Go Compare TV adverts.

“It was an absolutely fabulous evening,” said Mrs Powell.

“It was lovely to hear what was said about us and to know that what we do is appreciated by so many.

“The event also opened our eyes to what other people in the care sector are doing.”

For 29 years the Powells have dedicated their own lives to enriching the lives of vulnerable adults under South East Wales’s Shared Lives scheme.

For most of that time they have cared for three individuals, though at present there are only two.

The couple were nominated for the award by Shaun Nicholls, a Shared Lives worker who has long admired the care and support they have provided.

“It’s not a job for Neil and Jill but a vocation,” he said.

“They provide ongoing emotional support, practical advice and guidance and offer countless opportunities to broaden experiences and enhance the quality of life on a daily basis.

“They are kind, positive and proactive carers, dedicated to enriching the lives of the three individuals they support in their home.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside them and be able to witness at first-hand the high quality care and support they provide on a daily basis. The phrase ‘above and beyond’ is the most appropriate to describe their work.”

The couple have no plans to give up their work with Shared Lives.

“We’ll carry on as long as we can, and we hope that those in our care get as much out of it as we do,” said Mrs Powell.