HERE at the Argus we often report on planning applications for houses in multiple occupation - or HMOs.

These are properties lived in by one or more households - people who are not related or cohabiting - who share facilities such as a kitchen and bathroom. They are most commonly lived in by students and young professionals.

But, although HMOs can provide vital housing for people who may not be able to afford to buy a home or live on their own, they are sometimes unpopular. A recent application for a HMO in Temple Street in Pill received a number of objections.

There are 52 HMOs in Pill, with space for a total of 602 tenants. According to Newport City Council’s figures, 322 tenants are currently living in them.

Some landlords hold more than one HMO - including one who owns six.

This map shows every HMO in Pill.

Among concerns that are sometimes raised around HMOs are strain on parking, as well as the quality of the housing.

Pill councillors Saeed Adan and Debbie Jenkins – both Labour – have previously raised concerns about these and other issues.

However, leader of the council's Conservative opposition Cllr Matthew Evans, said a distinction should be drawn between quality HMOs and “substandard”, and “cheap” HMOs.

“There are some companies and businesses who do provide quality accommodation, but the majority in my experience do not do that," he said. "They’re overcrowded. They cram as many people as possible in and you find that it’s a real blight on some neighbourhoods.”

Cllr Carmel Townsend, from the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said her ward St Julians also shared the problems of having too many HMOs.

Cllr Townsend said Newport lacks sufficient choices for accommodation which has caused the increasing number of HMOs.

“The main reason is that people can’t find houses or flats," she said. "The rents are skyrocketing.

“We’re just not building enough houses - not enough social housing anyway."

According to council regulations, no more than 15 per cent of properties within a 50 metre radius should be classed as HMOs.

Currently, 4.34 per cent of the properties within 50 metres of the property in Temple Street are HMOs.

But Cllr Evans thinks that the 50 metre radius rule is not realistic for the needs of the community.

“We seem to have an arbitrary rule of a certain percentage within a small radius, but that radius doesn’t really cover it properly,” he said.

He suggested a “significantly wider” radius should be looked at when the council considers applications for HMOs.

Cllr Townsend, however, thinks this 15 per cent limit should be reduced further.

A decision on the application in Temple Street was deferred last week due to flood risk concerns.

Newport City Council was contacted for comment.