Here are all the scents worn by the Royal Family:

King Charles

Green Irish Tweed by Creed - £245 for 100ml

The most expensive perfume on the list Green Irish Tweed is fresh and woody.

It has timeless notes of sandalwood, ambergris, lemon and violet leaves.

Buy from the website here.

Princess Diana

Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris - £130 for 100ml

Feminine, fresh and floral withn notes of bergamot, lemon, orange blossom, carnation, orris and amber.

Buy from Fragrance Direct here.

Princess Anne

Calèche by Hermès - £113 for 100ml

This is the first fragrance for women by Hermes with a scent of vetiver, matched with jasmine, rose and iris.

Buy from Hermès here.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales

White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum - £125 for 100ml

A delicate, refined scent, the top note of lily evokes summer ambiance, whilst heart notes of gardenia, ylang ylang and jasmine are sumptuous and feminine.

Buy from Illuminum here.

Prince William, Prince of Wales

Blenheim Bouquet by Penhaligon’s - £115 for 100ml

This perfumer has a royal warrant and was originally created for the Duke of Marlborough.

Buy from Selfridges here.

Queen Elizabeth II

White Rose by Floris - £80 for 100ml

This classic fragrance has fresh green top notes and a vibrant floral fragrance.

Buy from Selfridges here.

Princess Margaret

Oscar by Oscar de la Renta - £31.45 for 100ml (sale price)

Oscar was created for a fulfilled woman with irresistible charm, the fragrance invites us into the gardens of the designer's childhood in Santo Domingo.

Buy from Fragrance Direct here.

Meghan Markle

Côte d'Azur by Oribe - £121 for 75ml

This elegant fragrance features notes of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine and sandalwood.

Buy from Harrods here.

Prince Harry

Cool Water by Davidoff - £32.99 for 125ml (on sale)

Cool Water is an affordable yet classic fragrance with aromatic notes of mint and lavender, blended with the sensuality of amber.

Buy from The Perfume Shop here.