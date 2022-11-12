A MAN has appeared in court accused of drink driving in a JCB digger and damaging a house and car.
Mark Holmes, 55, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, Caerphilly, is alleged to have caused criminal damage at a property in Woodside, Blackwood, on November 8.
The defendant has been charged with a number of offences.
They include aggravated vehicle taking, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman, dangerous driving and drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Holmes appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court and the case was adjourned.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article