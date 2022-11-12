A MAN has appeared in court accused of drink driving in a JCB digger and damaging a house and car.

Mark Holmes, 55, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, Caerphilly, is alleged to have caused criminal damage at a property in Woodside, Blackwood, on November 8.

The defendant has been charged with a number of offences.

They include aggravated vehicle taking, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman, dangerous driving and drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Holmes appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court and the case was adjourned.