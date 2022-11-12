A MAN has appeared in court charged with causing the deaths by dangerous driving of two women.

Geraint Blackman, 22, is accused of being responsible for killing Brenda Mochan and Rosemary Mochan following a crash in the Blackwood area last year.

The defendant also faces a charge of causing serious injury to Katie Mochan by dangerous driving.

The allegations relate to a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Fiesta on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith at around 7pm on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Blackman, of Part Street, Blaina, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

No pleas were entered and he was granted unconditional bail to appear before the crown court on December 8.